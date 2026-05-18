Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga, 93, dies in custody

Felicien Kabuga, a suspect in ​the 1994 Rwanda genocide

Felicien Kabuga, a suspect in ​the 1994 Rwanda genocide, has died in ‌custody, a U.N. court said on Saturday. He was 93.

Kabuga was arrested in France in 2020 after more than two decades on the run and was extradited to The Hague.

He ⁠was later ruled unfit to stand trial ​because of dementia and was also deemed too ​ill to return to Rwanda.

With no country willing to accept him, Kabuga remained in the U.N. detention centre ​in The Hague. The court said it ​had ordered an inquiry into the circumstances of his ‌death.

The ⁠former businessman and radio station owner was among the last fugitives sought over the genocide, in which Hutu extremists killed more than 800,000 ​Tutsis and ​moderate Hutus ⁠in 100 days.

Prosecutors accused Kabuga of promoting hate speech through his ​broadcaster Radio Television Libre des Mille ​Collines ⁠and of helping arm ethnic Hutu militias.

The court that announced his death, the Mechanism for ⁠International ​Criminal Tribunals, oversees remaining cases ​from the former U.N. tribunals for Rwanda and the former ​Yugoslavia.

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