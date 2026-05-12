China’s zero-tariff policy to boost Ghanaian exports

China’s newly announced zero-tariff policy for African exports is expected to create major opportunities for Ghanaian products and boost industrial transformation.

The zero‑tariff policy, effective May 1, 2026, permits duty‑free entry of all products from 53 African countries into China, making it the first major economy to grant such treatment continent‑wide

Speaking at his first press briefing in Accra on Monday, Mr Cong Song, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said the initiative formed part of China’s efforts to expand high-level opening-up and deepen economic cooperation with Africa under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He said the policy would reduce the cost of exporting Ghanaian goods, including cocoa products, cashew, shea butter, textiles and handicrafts, to China and improve their competitiveness on the Chinese market.

“For example, Ghanaian cocoa previously had tariffs ranging from eight to 22 per cent, but after the implementation of the zero-tariff treatment, cocoa and other products can now enter China tariff-free,” he said.

The Ambassador said the policy would expand Ghana’s export opportunities and encourage more Chinese investment in local processing industries to support value addition.

He said the initiative would attract capital, technology, equipment and management expertise to Ghana and other African countries, contributing to industrialisation and agricultural modernisation.

Mr. Cong said Ghana and China shared compatible development visions, particularly under Ghana’s “24-Hour Economy” and “Resetting Ghana” agenda and China’s industrial modernisation strategy.

He said China remained Ghana’s largest trading partner in Africa and a major source of foreign investment, with bilateral trade reaching a record US$14.1 billion in 2025, representing a 19.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

The Ambassador said Chinese investments in mining, energy, manufacturing, cement, ceramics, steel and aviation had created thousands of jobs in Ghana while supporting industrial growth and economic recovery.

He said China was ready to support Ghana’s development priorities, including the Volta Economic Corridor project, through increased investment, technology transfer and industrial cooperation.

On people-to-people exchanges, Mr. Cong said 2026 had been designated as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, with nearly 600 activities planned across Africa to strengthen cultural, educational and youth cooperation.

He said more than 10,000 Ghanaian students were currently studying Chinese language and culture, while additional exchange opportunities in artificial intelligence, film, tourism and the arts were being expanded.

Touching on mining cooperation, the Ambassador acknowledged concerns about illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and reiterated China’s support for Ghana’s efforts to combat the menace.

He said the Chinese Government consistently opposed the involvement of Chinese nationals in illegal mining activities and had instructed its citizens abroad to obey the laws of host countries.

“We share the same goal as Ghana: to protect forests and water resources, restore mining lands, and achieve green and sustainable mining development,” he said.

Mr. Cong said he had held discussions with Ghana’s Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the Minister for the Interior on measures to strengthen cooperation against illegal mining.

He called on the Ghanaian media to report more comprehensively on China-Ghana cooperation and the positive contributions of Chinese businesses and communities in Ghana.

The Ambassador also reaffirmed China’s support for the One-China principle and commended Ghana’s longstanding diplomatic position on the Taiwan issue.

He expressed optimism about the future of China-Ghana relations and described the prospects for cooperation between the two countries as broad and promising.

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