Ghana-China trade hits record US$14.1 billion in 2025

Bilateral trade between Ghana and China reached a record US$14.1 billion in 2025, representing a 19.3 per cent increase over the previous year.

The development reflects growing economic ties between the two countries and reinforces China’s position as Ghana’s largest trading partner and a major source of foreign investment.

Mr Cong Song, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, announced this at his first official press briefing in Accra on Monday.

He described Ghana-China relations as broad, dynamic and strategically aligned, particularly as both countries pursued ambitious economic transformation programmes.

Mr Cong said while China was implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan focused on high-quality development, technological advancement and industrial modernisation, Ghana was pursuing economic recovery and industrial growth under the Government’s “24-Hour Economy” and “Resetting Ghana” agenda.

“China and Ghana share highly compatible development philosophies, and the prospects for cooperation in various fields are broad,” he stated.

The Ambassador said Ghana’s economy had shown strong signs of recovery, recording six per cent Gross Domestic Product growth in 2025, while inflation reportedly declined to 3.4 per cent by April 2026.

He attributed the steady growth in bilateral trade partly to increasing Chinese investments in sectors such as mining, energy, manufacturing, aviation and construction.

Mr Cong said Chinese-invested mining firms, power plants, oil refineries, airlines, steel factories, ceramic companies and cement manufacturers had established deep roots in Ghana’s economy, creating thousands of jobs and contributing to industrialisation.

He said the investments had also supported Government efforts to promote “Made in Ghana” products and stimulate long-term economic recovery.

“The China-invested mining companies, power plants, oil refineries, airlines, steel companies, ceramic companies and cement factories have deeply rooted themselves in Ghana, creating thousands of jobs and significantly improving the lives of local residents,” he said.

Mr. Cong said China was ready to deepen cooperation with Ghana through increased investment, technology transfer and industrial collaboration.

He said China intended to support Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda, including the proposed Volta Economic Corridor project, expected to create opportunities in manufacturing, logistics and trade.

The Ambassador said China’s strengths in capital, technology and industrial development aligned with Ghana’s development priorities and resource potential.

He said both countries were seeking to strengthen industrial value chains through deep processing of agricultural products and promotion of local manufacturing.

Mr Cong also highlighted China’s zero-tariff policy for all products from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to China, including Ghana, describing it as a major boost to Africa-China trade relations.

The policy, which took effect on May 1, 2026, removes import duties on Ghanaian exports to China, including cocoa products, cashew, shea butter, textiles and handicrafts.

He said the initiative would reduce export costs for Ghanaian businesses, improve competitiveness in the Chinese market and attract additional investment into local processing industries.

“For example, Ghanaian cocoa previously had tariffs ranging from eight to 22 per cent, but after the implementation of the zero-tariff treatment, cocoa and other products can now enter China duty-free,” he noted.

Mr. Cong said the policy would help Ghana diversify exports, create jobs and increase opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises.

He also stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges in strengthening Ghana-China relations.

The Ambassador disclosed that more than 10,000 Ghanaian students were studying Chinese language and culture, while several cultural and educational exchange programmes had been planned under the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges initiative.

He said nearly 600 exchange activities involving youth, media, tourism, arts and governance would be organised across Africa this year to deepen cultural understanding and cooperation.

On illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, Mr Cong reiterated China’s support for Ghana’s efforts to combat the menace and protect the environment.

He stressed that the Chinese Government opposed the involvement of Chinese nationals in illegal mining and had consistently directed its citizens abroad to obey the laws of host countries.

The Ambassador called on the Ghanaian media to continue reporting fairly and comprehensively on Ghana-China cooperation and the contributions of Chinese businesses and communities operating in the country.

He expressed optimism about bilateral relations, stating that the growing economic partnership between Ghana and China would continue to create opportunities for trade, investment, industrialisation and sustainable development.

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