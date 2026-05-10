Ghana–China relations deepen as Julius Debrah reaffirms partnership vision  

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed Ghana’s strong commitment to deepening bilateral relations with China, describing the partnership between the two nations as one founded not only on trade and diplomacy but also on friendship, people-to-people connection, and shared prosperity.

He made these remarks while representing H.E. President John Dramani Mahama at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected 2026 executives of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Debrah highlighted the long-standing cooperation between Ghana and the Chinese community, noting that the Chinese community has played a meaningful role in Ghana’s economic growth and national development.

“Gatherings like this remind us that the relationship between Ghana and China is not just about business or diplomacy but also about people, friendship, and shared progress.”

He further expressed appreciation for the continued contribution of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies toward strengthening ties between the two countries.

“Over the years, your association has contributed meaningfully to Ghana’s growth, and we deeply appreciate the role you continue to play in strengthening the ties between our two countries.”

The Chief of Staff congratulated the newly elected executives and encouraged them to continue building bridges of cooperation and opportunity between Ghana and China.



To the incoming leadership, congratulations on taking up this important responsibility. I encourage you to continue building bridges, creating opportunities, and deepening the spirit of partnership that has brought our communities so close together.”

Mr. Debrah also commended China’s trade and economic policies toward Africa, particularly initiatives that provide African countries with tariff-free access to export products into China.

“When we look at the policies of the Chinese government — allowing African countries tariff-free access to export products into China — it clearly shows how much China values and supports Africa.”

He further reaffirmed the Mahama administration’s industrialisation vision, stressing the importance of adding value to Ghana’s natural resources through manufacturing and industrial development.

President Mahama’s vision is to make Ghana the industrial home of West Africa.”

The event also marked the re-election of prominent businessman Mr. Tang Hong as President of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, further strengthening his leadership and influence within Ghana’s Chinese community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.