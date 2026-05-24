Man killed in shark attack off Australia’s north-east coast

Audio By Carbonatix
A man has died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of the north-eastern Australian state of Queensland, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to a boat ramp on the Cassowary Coast, between the cities of Cairns and Townsville, just before noon local time on Sunday, following reports of a 39-year-old being attacked while swimming out at a nearby shoal.
Queensland Police said in a statement that the man was retrieved from the water but died from his injuries.
It is the second fatal shark attack in Australian coastal waters in as many weeks, after a 38-year-old was killed while spearfishing near Perth, in Western Australia, last Saturday.
In that incident, the man had been bitten on the lower legs and could not be revived.
Queensland Police did not reveal details of the injuries sustained by the latest victim, nor did it disclose the man's identity.
It said it will now prepare a report for the coroner on the "sudden and non-suspicious" death.
"As the matter is before the coroner, it would be inappropriate to comment further," the force added.
Shark attacks around Australia are more common than in many other parts of the world, though they are often not fatal.
There were four encounters with sharks across Australia in January, according to the Australian Shark-Incident Database figures show, only one of which was fatal.
Popular swimming and surfing spots tend to have measures to protect against attacks.
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