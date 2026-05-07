‘We are expecting to pick our ticket to Poland in Uganda’ – Black Princesses boss Charles Sampson

Audio By Carbonatix
Head coach of the Black Princesses, Charles Sampson, is confident his side will secure qualification for the 2026 U20 Women's World Cup this weekend.
The Black Princesses are up against Uganda in the second leg of the final round of qualifiers for the tournament which will be staged in Poland later this year.
Ghana boasts a 2-1 advantage from the first leg after coming from behind to clinch a win at the Accra Sports Stadium last weekend.
While Uganda looked like a very tricky side in the first encounter in Accra, Sampson is confident his team will go to Kadiba and get the required results.
"I have no doubt [that we will qualify]. We started this journey long ago, and then we had a discussion; the president [of the Ghana Football Association] also came to visit us. So we are with the right mindset going to Uganda," he told Joy Sports.
"We are going with the mindset of total discipline, total work rate that is beyond normal because we know that we will need that. We know that there is an altitude problem in Uganda compared to us, so we are doing everything we can through the medical team so that we will be ready and have enough energy or condition to be able to deal with it.
"The message is for them to still believe in us and keep us in their prayers, and then we will go and do our utmost best to make the nation and ourselves proud.
"I’m expecting us to get our ticket to Poland in Uganda, and when we come back, I’m expecting a euphoria because the girls deserve that."
The Black Princesses are chasing an eighth successive World Cup appearance, having been in the last seven editions.
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