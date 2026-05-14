Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's Black Princesses will get to know their group opponents at the 2026 U20 Women's World Cup on Friday, May 15.
The draw will take place at the EC1 Cultural Center in Łódź, one of four host cities for the global tournament.
The Black Princesses will join 23 other qualified nations in the draw for the biennial tournament.
Ghana booked a place at the tournament for the eighth consecutive time following their 3-2 aggregate win over Uganda earlier this month.
The team has failed to progress on each of the seven past occasions they have been at the World Cup.
The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Poland from September 5–27, 2026.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Organisations, individuals must embrace energy efficiency to manage costs, others – Deloitte Consulting Partner
11 minutes
-
Telecoms chamber raises alarm over 8,000 annual fibre cuts in Ghana
18 minutes
-
Bono East Minister advocates expansion of carbon credit activities to reduce emissions
18 minutes
-
Why stay interviews matter more than exit interviews
18 minutes
-
Photos: President Mahama unveils PET scan facility at Swedish Ghana Medical Centre
22 minutes
-
#OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo: Bridget Otoo and friends win case against Police brutality
22 minutes
-
Gov’t to introduce ‘Dig Once’ policy to reduce fibre rollout costs by 60% – Sam George
27 minutes
-
Nkwanta South chiefs urged to prioritise peace as 24-hour economy market project takes off
35 minutes
-
2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses to discover group opponents on May 15
48 minutes
-
MahamaCares extends focus to wider health sector investment – Fund Administrator
49 minutes
-
UK economy sees surprise growth in March despite Iran war
58 minutes
-
Nigerian professor jailed 70 months in US for $1.4m fraud
58 minutes
-
US grief author who poisoned husband sentenced to life in prison
58 minutes
-
High Court rules police violated rights of journalists and activists during #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest
1 hour
-
The law & brands in the age of AI technology
2 hours