Football | National

2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses to discover group opponents on May 15

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  14 May 2026 11:25am
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Ghana's Black Princesses will get to know their group opponents at the 2026 U20 Women's World Cup on Friday, May 15.

The draw will take place at the EC1 Cultural Center in Łódź, one of four host cities for the global tournament.

The Black Princesses will join 23 other qualified nations in the draw for the biennial tournament.

Ghana booked a place at the tournament for the eighth consecutive time following their 3-2 aggregate win over Uganda earlier this month.

The team has failed to progress on each of the seven past occasions they have been at the World Cup.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Poland from September 5–27, 2026.

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