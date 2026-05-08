2026 U20 WWCQ: Black Princesses hold first training session in Kampala

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Princesses held their first training session at the YES Centre Sports Arena in Kampala ahead of their return fixture against Uganda in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier.
Head coach Charles Sampson took the twenty-three players through endurance work, ball retention, team defending, wing play, and shooting.
Ghana is aiming for an eighth consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament scheduled to take place in Poland.
Ghana will play Uganda in the second leg at the FUFA Stadium, Kadiba, in Kampala on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 13:00 GMT.
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