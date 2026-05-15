2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses drawn in Group, face France, South Korea and Ecuador

Ghana has been handed a tricky draw for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup following the draw on Friday, May 15.

The Black Princesses have been drawn in Group C, where they will come up against France, South Korea and Ecuador when they take to the tournament.

The draw for the tournament took place at the EC1 Cultural Center in Łódź, which is also one of the host cities for the global tournament.

Ghana was represented at the draw by head coach Charles Sampson and General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo.

The Black Princesses sealed their eighth successive appearance at the competition following a 3-2 aggregate win over Uganda in the final round.

In France, Ghana will face a team that will be playing in its 10th tournament at this level. In their previous nine appearances, France were runners-up in 2016, which is also their best performance at the competition.

South Korea will also be making their eighth appearance at the World Cup following their qualification to this year's tournament. They placed third during the 2010 edition, which was Ghana's first appearance.

Ghana will also come up against South American side Ecuador in their group. Ecuador are making their first appearance at the global tournament at this level.

Here is the full draw with highlights on Africa's representatives:

GROUP A: Poland, Argentina, Mexico and Benin

GROUP B: Brazil, Tanzania, Canada and England

GROUP C: France, South Korea, Ecuador and Ghana

GROUP D: Japan, New Zealand, USA and Italy

GROUP E: Korea DPR, Portugal, Costa Rica and Colombia

GROUP F: Spain, Nigeria, New Caledonia and China

Twenty-four teams will be in action from 5 to 27 September across four Host Cities in the 12th edition of the event

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