2026 U20 WWCQ: Black Princesses arrive in Kampala ahead of Uganda second leg

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Princesses have touched down in Kampala ahead of the second leg of their U20 Women's World Cup Qualifier final round game against Uganda.
Charles Sampson's side left Ghana on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the reverse fixture which is slated for Saturday, May 9.
Twenty-three players travelled with the technical team for the fixture that could determine Ghana's quest for another U20 Women's World Cup appearance.
The Black Princesses have a first-leg advantage after coming from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over the Ugandans last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The second leg is scheduled to be played on Saturday with kick-off slated for 13:00 GMT.
The Princesses are on a chase for an eighth successive World Cup appearance with this year's tournament set to be staged in Poland in September.
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