2026 U20 WWCQ: Kurt Okraku visits Black Princesses camp ahead of Uganda second leg

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, visited the camp of the Black Princesses as they prepare to travel for the second leg of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

He assured the team of the Association’s support as they look to make history.

"After months of sacrifices and hard work, you have one more game to make history," he said.

"The moment we have been waiting for is finally here — that one game where we have to give a million percent to make everyone excited about what we have in this team.

"This team has historically always made it to the World Cup, and I believe history will continue when you play this last game against Uganda.

"From the games against South Africa and Uganda, I was expecting us to start on a very high note''.

"I have absolutely no doubt about the quality of players we have here, nor do I doubt your ability to rise through the storm if there should be one.

"I’m here this morning to reassure all of you that, despite the challenges, we will still make it, and the Association will support you until the very end."

"The game will be challenging, but let’s keep to our style — and I know we will win."

The Black Princesses go into the return fixture with a 2-1 advantage.

Ghana will play Uganda in the second leg at the FUFA Stadium, Kidiba, in Kampala on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 13:00 GMT.

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