2026 U20 WWC: ‘We’ve got what we wanted’ – Black Princesses boss excited about qualification

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson has labelled the feeling of qualifying for the U20 Women's World Cup as 'indescribable'.
The Princesses secured one of four slots to represent Africa at the 2026 edition of the World Cup over the weekend after a 1-1 draw with Uganda in Kampala.
Ghana sealed a 3-2 aggregate win thanks to a 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium last week before the weekend's stalemate.
The team arrived from Kampala in the early hours of Monday and received a rousing welcome at the Accra International Airport.
Speaking to the media, Sampson said, "[The feeling is] indescribable and overwhelming. You can see how happy the girls are. We are so proud of them. This is what we were out for, and we got what we wanted, so we are very excited.
"We have two obligations from the FA; the first was to qualify, and the next one is to do well at the World Cup. So now, our intention has turned to how to prepare the team and do well at the World Cup.
"I was always confident, and I trusted the girls. They believed in the concept that we had from the beginning, so I knew we would go far with it."
The next target for Sampson's side would be to go to Poland in September and become the first Ghanaian team to make it out from the group stage at that level.
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