Football | National

2026 U20 WWCQ: Black Princesses depart Ghana for Uganda second leg

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  6 May 2026 3:04pm
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Ghana's Black Princesses have left the shores of Ghana ahead of the second leg of their U20 Women's World Cup Qualifier against Uganda.

Ghana will face Uganda on Saturday, May 9, in their final game to fight for a slot at the World Cup to be staged in Poland later this year.

The team departed the Accra International Airport at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday, May 6, as they head to Uganda to continue their preparations.

The Black Princesses boast a 2-1 lead from the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg after coming from behind to seal a win.

Priscilla Mensah and Latifa Abesik were the goal scorers on the day for the Black Princesses, who are chasing an eighth successive World Cup appearance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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