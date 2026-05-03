2026 U20 WWCQ: Black Princesses take first leg advantage over Uganda with comeback win

Ghana's Black Princesses edged closer to securing an eighth consecutive U-20 Women's World Cup following their win over Uganda.

The Black Princesses came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of their final round of qualifiers for the competition.

Ghana came into this game on the back of a 3-2 aggregate win over South Africa, looking to get the advantage against Uganda.

However, it was the visitors who struck first through a well-worked goal in the 33rd minute.

Uganda's opener meant the two teams went into the break with Ghana trailing at home after 45 minutes.

Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson made substitutions after recess, with one of them, Priscilla Mensah, going on to score the equalising goal.

Another of those substitutes, Jessica Appiah Asamoah, teed up Latifa Abesik for the game's winner late in the game to Ghana the advantage.

Sampson's side held their nerves in the dying embers of the game to ensure they wrapped up the victory heading into the reverse fixture in Uganda next weekend.

The Princesses know that a positive result in Uganda would secure them a ticket to represent Africa in Poland later this year.

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