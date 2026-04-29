A canoe carrying an estimated 35 to ​40 passengers capsized on a ‌river in Uganda's west near Lake Albert, police said on ​Wednesday.

Police said in a ​statement on X that one ⁠survivor had been identified ​, and the exact number of ​missing people was yet to be confirmed due to the lack ​of a passenger manifest.

The ​accident happened late on Tuesday on the ‌River ⁠Nguse.

Police personnel have been "conducting search and rescue operations, while an inquiry into the ​cause of ​the ⁠accident is ongoing. Possible factors include overloading, ​night travel, and the ​condition ⁠of the vessel," the statement said.

Accidents on Ugandan waterways are common, with transport operators often using old, poorly maintained vessels.

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