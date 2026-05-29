49-year-old farmer missing after canoe capsizes on River Bobie Fum

Audio By Carbonatix
A joint search-and-rescue operation has been activated along the banks of the River Bobie Fum at Assin Dansame in the Assin North District of the Central Region, following a catastrophic canoe capsize that has left a 49-year-old farmer missing for nearly 48 hours.
The missing farmer, identified as Mr Isaac Buckman, was among five passengers tossed into the fast-flowing, rain-swollen river when their wooden canoe overturned on Thursday morning.
The Assin North District Police Command, led personally by Superintendent Eric Yao Avudzivi, has partnered with traditional leaders, local fetish priests, and experienced local divers from the twin communities of Assin Dansame and Assin Praso to retrieve the farmer, dead or alive.
The harrowing incident unfolded at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The five victims, including a young woman believed to be in her early 20s, were returning from their respective farms situated across the river. They were using a standard dugout canoe, which serves as the primary mode of transit for hundreds of rural folks in the enclave.
According to investigative briefs, the river had swollen significantly, creating fierce undercurrents due to weeks of continuous torrential rains across the Central Region.
The Assembly Member for the Assin Dansame Electoral Area, Mark Nti Ballack, explained that three of the passengers hailed from Assin Praso, while the remaining two, including the missing farmer, resided in Assin Dansame.
Disaster struck midway through the crossing. Reports indicate that as the canoe struggled against the rushing water, one of the passengers panicked. Sensing imminent danger, the passenger suddenly jumped out of the vessel into the river.
The abrupt shift in weight caused the canoe to completely lose its balance and capsize instantly, dumping all five occupants into the deep, turbulent waters.
An emergency rescue team consisting of brave local youth and a standby police detachment rushed to the riverside upon hearing the distant screams of the drowning victims.
Through sheer bravery, the swimmers managed to pull four of the passengers out of the river alive, treating them for shock and minor water inhalation. Unfortunately, Mr Isaac Buckman was swept away by the heavy currents before the rescuers could reach him.
The intensive search operation was reluctantly suspended late Thursday evening due to zero visibility and failing light, which endangered the lives of the divers. The operation resumed in full force on Friday morning after initial efforts to find his body proved unsuccessful.
The latest accident has sparked deep anger and worry among community leaders, who revealed that this marks the third canoe-related disaster recorded on the volatile River Bobie Fum within a single year. Three lives were already lost in previous separate incidents on the same stretch.
Speaking in interviews with Citi FM, visible opinion leaders voiced their frustration over the state's failure to provide safe transport infrastructure, describing the daily canoe crossings as a continuous, deadly gamble forced upon both peasant farmers and schoolchildren trying to access basic education.
Superintendent Avudzivi has assured the family that the police will remain on-site until the search is concluded. Meanwhile, traditional authorities are preparing to perform customary rituals along the riverbank, hoping to appease the river deity and locate their missing kinsman.
Latest Stories
-
Opinion: The enduring political force of ‘Mighty’ Minority Leader Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin
18 minutes
-
Disclosure Day to Office Romance: 10 of the best films to watch this June
48 minutes
-
Cape Fear to House of the Dragon: 10 of the best TV shows to watch this June
50 minutes
-
Ebola red alert: Health Ministry activates national emergency protocols
1 hour
-
I retired from music three years ago – Shatta Wale
2 hours
-
‘Ghana can survive without your aid’ – Catholic Bishops respond to threats over anti-LGBTQ+ bill passage
2 hours
-
Stolen luxury vehicle in Canada traced to Ghana
2 hours
-
76 more Ghanaians to be evacuated from Cambodia – Foreign Affairs Ministry
3 hours
-
Transport fares to increase by 20% from June 2 – GPRTU announces
4 hours
-
Minority demands permanent ban on MoMo transfer fees
4 hours
-
Gov’t debunks fake Cambodia deportation notice, assures Ghanaians of safety
5 hours
-
‘We never authorised livestock sales on principal streets’ – Greater Accra Regional Minister replies
5 hours
-
US judge orders Trump’s name be removed from Kennedy Center
6 hours
-
US judge frees pregnant Ghanaian mother and her son detained at Washington Dulles Airport
6 hours
-
Barcelona move a dream for Gordon ‘since he was three’
6 hours