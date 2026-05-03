Regional | Top Story

Kumasi Ridge faces temporary outages as ECG begins transformer upgrade from May 6th to 9th

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  3 May 2026 11:14pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a major transformer upgrade at the Kumasi Ridge Substation as part of efforts to strengthen power supply and improve service reliability in the enclave.

The exercise will run from Wednesday, May 6, to Saturday, May 9, 2026.

ECG said the project forms part of the government’s Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme, which aims to improve electricity infrastructure and reduce pressure on the distribution network.

Under the project, an existing 20/26MVA power transformer at the Kumasi Ridge substation will be replaced with a higher-capacity 30/39MVA unit.

According to ECG, the upgrade follows similar completed projects at Adenta Primary Substation, Nmai Dzorm Primary Substation, Lashibi Primary Substation and Teshie-Nungua Primary Substation.

To allow engineers to carry out the work safely, customers in the Kumasi Ridge catchment area will experience phased, scheduled power interruptions during the four-day period.

ECG said each affected group is expected to face outages lasting about six hours, depending on the work schedule.

The company said the upgrade is expected to increase supply capacity in the Kumasi Ridge area, reduce system overloads and equipment failures, minimise the frequency and duration of outages, and improve voltage stability.

The utility acknowledged the inconvenience the temporary interruptions may cause but said the exercise is necessary to secure long-term improvements in electricity supply.

Detailed outage schedules, ECG said, will be communicated through its official channels.

The company added that the project forms part of its broader commitment to strengthening Ghana’s power distribution network through sustained infrastructure investment and proactive maintenance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group