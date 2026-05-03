Kumasi Ridge faces temporary outages as ECG begins transformer upgrade from May 6th to 9th

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a major transformer upgrade at the Kumasi Ridge Substation as part of efforts to strengthen power supply and improve service reliability in the enclave.

The exercise will run from Wednesday, May 6, to Saturday, May 9, 2026.

ECG said the project forms part of the government’s Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme, which aims to improve electricity infrastructure and reduce pressure on the distribution network.

Under the project, an existing 20/26MVA power transformer at the Kumasi Ridge substation will be replaced with a higher-capacity 30/39MVA unit.

According to ECG, the upgrade follows similar completed projects at Adenta Primary Substation, Nmai Dzorm Primary Substation, Lashibi Primary Substation and Teshie-Nungua Primary Substation.

To allow engineers to carry out the work safely, customers in the Kumasi Ridge catchment area will experience phased, scheduled power interruptions during the four-day period.

ECG said each affected group is expected to face outages lasting about six hours, depending on the work schedule.

The company said the upgrade is expected to increase supply capacity in the Kumasi Ridge area, reduce system overloads and equipment failures, minimise the frequency and duration of outages, and improve voltage stability.

The utility acknowledged the inconvenience the temporary interruptions may cause but said the exercise is necessary to secure long-term improvements in electricity supply.

Detailed outage schedules, ECG said, will be communicated through its official channels.

The company added that the project forms part of its broader commitment to strengthening Ghana’s power distribution network through sustained infrastructure investment and proactive maintenance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.