Man sentenced to death for murder of toddlers at Ugandan nursery

Onyum holds Ugandan and US citizenship

A man has been sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of four toddlers at a nursery school in Uganda's capital, Kampala, earlier this month.

On 2 April, Christopher Okello Onyum, 38, entered the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program and fatally stabbed the infants - Eteku Gideon, Keisha Agenorwoth, Sseruyange Ignatius and Odeke Ryan - all aged between one and two years old.

While capital punishment has not been abolished in Uganda, it is rarely carried out, with the last recorded case taking place in 2005.

Onyum, who holds both Ugandan and US citizenship, has 14 days to appeal against the sentence.

During the trial, prosecutors said he had admitted the crime and called it a "human sacrifice" that he hoped would make him rich.

However, he later pleaded not guilty, denying intentional wrongdoing.

He maintained that he was suffering from mental illness at the time of the attack and was unable to form the intent to kill, urging the court to acquit him on the grounds of insanity.

Delivering the judgment at a makeshift High Court set up in the community where the tragic murders occurred earlier this month, Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka said Onyum was "very sane" on the day of the attack.

"I hereby sentence him to such a death," she ruled, prompting cheers from the crowd.

"He targeted them in their defenceless state and went ahead to slaughter them like animals... and had no fear, no shame, no consideration for human life," Justice Khauka said, AFP news agency reports.

"I have also considered that the convict has not shown any remorse at all, because I would have at least expected an apology from him to the families of the babies."

During the trial, the prosecution presented 18 witnesses, building a case based on forensic, digital, and eyewitness evidence.

Key elements included DNA findings linking Onyum to the handle of the murder weapon - a kitchen knife - CCTV footage tracking his movements before the attack, and call data placing him at the scene.

Additionally, two daycare staff members told the court that they witnessed him attacking the toddlers.

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