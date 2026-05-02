Black Princesses Coach Charles Sampson confident ahead of Uganda Qualifier

Black Princesses coach Charles Sampson is optimistic his side will beat Uganda and qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana will host Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium, and Coach Sampson believes his team is ready for the task ahead.

“Preparation has been good. We’ve had a lot of time in Prampram because we’ve been in camp since the end of March, so we can’t complain. It’s been really good. We’ve been looking forward to this fixture against Uganda. Now the time has come, so we just have to go out and deliver'' Sampson said.

“At this moment, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’re in the last round to qualify for the World Cup. Uganda, unfortunately or fortunately, have never been to the World Cup, so of course they have nothing to lose. They’re coming with enthusiasm and want that ticket. Our aim is to go to the World Cup. So, it’s about who wants it more and who has the better day''.

“We’ve brought in new faces to replace those we’ve lost. We’ve built the team, and we are where we are today — ready for the task''.

“Fortunately for us, the new players in this camp have increased the level of competition and brought in quality. That’s exactly what we’re looking for. You can see the team has taken a step up from the previous one''.

“It’s always worrying. Comfort is an important player. We wanted her here, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get her because of her club. We tried, but it didn’t work since it wasn’t a FIFA window. Regardless, we have a strong team to go all out and get maximum points against Uganda” he added.

Ghana will play Uganda in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 15:30 GMT.

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