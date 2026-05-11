Football | National

2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses arrive in Ghana after sealing qualification

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  11 May 2026 8:27am
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The Black Princesses of Ghana have touched down in Accra following their qualification for the 2026 U20 Women's World Cup.

Ghana sealed a place in the Mondial following a 3-2 aggregate win over Uganda, with the second leg of the tie ending 1-1.

Linda Owusu Ansah scored the only goal in Kampala for Charles Sampson's side as they played out a 1-1 draw following a 2-1 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium earlier this month.

The team arrived in Ghana in the early hours of Monday, May 11, to a rousing welcome from the Ghana Supporters Union, with the players also joining in the excitement.

A slot for the 2026 U20 Women's World Cup now means the Black Princesses have qualified for the tournament for an impressive eighth consecutive time.

The next target for Sampson's side would be to go to Poland in September and become the first Ghanaian team to make it out from the group stage at that level.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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