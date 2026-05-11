United Party congratulates Black Princesses on World Cup qualification

Audio By Carbonatix
The United Party (UP) has congratulated the coaching staff, players, and management of Ghana’s National Under-20 Women’s Football Team, the Black Princesses, following their qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup at the expense of Uganda.
In a statement issued on Monday, May 11, the party praised the team for their determination and resilience throughout the qualification campaign, particularly after a difficult first-leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium which ended in a 2–1 victory for Ghana.
According to the United Party, the performance displayed by the Black Princesses in the return fixture in Kampala demonstrated the team’s commitment, patriotism, and fighting spirit.
“The courage, determination, dedication and above all the patriotism that was exhibited by the team in far away Kampala was heart warming and establishes a Can-Do spirit template for our country,” the statement said.
The party noted that the achievement reflects the growing potential of women’s football in Ghana and deserves national recognition and sustained investment.
“As a political party that seeks to invest heavily in Sports especially women football, we could not allow this achievement by our sisters and daughters to go unnoticed,” the statement added.
The United Party further urged the government to provide equal support and attention to women’s football, particularly at the national team level, comparable to the resources and focus often directed towards the senior men’s national team, the Black Stars.
“The UP urges the government to offer equal attention to women football especially when it comes to the national teams as is done to the Black Stars,” the party stated.
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