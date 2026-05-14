National

Muntaka receives Agogo chiefs over passing of former Interior Minister

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  14 May 2026 9:02am
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The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has received a delegation from the Asante Agogo Traditional Area who formally informed him of the passing of the Omanhene of Asante Akyim Agogo, Nana Akuako Sarpong, a former Interior Minister.

The delegation visited the Minister at his office in Accra to convey the sad news and officially notify the Ministry of the death of the traditional ruler, who also served as Ghana’s Interior Minister between 1991 and 1992.

Led by Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Dompiahene of Asante Akyem Agogo, the group represented the traditional authorities and expressed condolences during the brief meeting.

The visit also served to formally communicate the loss to government, with the delegation paying respect to the late Omanhene’s contribution both to traditional leadership and national service.

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