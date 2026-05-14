Audio By Carbonatix
Osabarima Ameyaw II,(Abomosuhene), Nana Effah Opinaman III (Obomenghene), Nana Onwona Abonua Dadeako (Obomeng Asamang Aduana Abusiapanin), Barima Osei Berko (Aduana Abusiapanin-Obomeng), Opanin Owusu-Misah (Aduana Abusiapanin-Abomosu), Opanin Kofi Owusu Asante, and the entire Aduana family of Obomeng, Atibie and Abomosu, with humble hearts and gratitude to God for a life well-lived, respectfully announce the death of their beloved
Mr. Alexander Ayim Ohene aka Kwame Alex
6th September 1930 - 4th November 2025
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
REQUIEM (VIGIL) Friday 29th May 2026 At his residence, Nyame Te Ase, Akyem Abomosu. 10 pm - 4 am
LYING IN STATE Saturday 30th May 2026 At Presbyterian Church of Ghana - Prince of Peace Congregation, Akyem Abomosu. 5.00 am
BURIAL SERVICE Saturday 30th May 2026 At Presbyterian Church of Ghana - Prince of Peace Congregation, Akyem Abomosu. 9 am
INTERMENT
Saturday 30th May 2026, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Cemetery, Akyem Abomosu
FUNERAL RITES
Saturday, 30th May 2026, at the Funeral Grounds, Akyem Abomosu. 1 pm - 6 pm
THANKSGIVING SERVICE
Sunday 31st May 2026, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana - Prince of Peace Congregation, Akyem Abomosu. 9 am
FINAL FUNERAL RITES Sunday 31st May 2026 At the Funeral Grounds Akyem Abomosu
DRESS CODE
SATURDAY - Black with a touch of Red
SUNDAY - Black & white /All White.
Widow
Mrs Margaret Amma Dakoa Ohene
Children
Rosemond Ohene
Bernardine Tabi
Daisy Sampong
Rosalind Ohene
Diane Coomson
Alexander Ohene Jnr
Alexandra Mobley
Alexandra Munn
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