Mohammed Fuseini scores winner as USG beat Anderlecht win Belgian Cup

Ghana international Mohammed Fuseini was on target for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their Belgian Cup final win over Anderlecht.

The forward scored the decisive goal in the dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory to power his side to victory on Thursday night.

Fuseini, who was kept as a substitute, came off the bench once again to prove his worth by the winning goal to get his side over the line.

Union Saint-Gilloise found the breakthrough in the 74th minute through Kevin Mac Allister.

The lead, however, lasted only seven minutes as Anderlecht responded to restore parity through Lucas Hey, forcing the game into extra time.



Fuseini came up with a huge goal in the 95th minute to restore his side's advantage. The Ghanaian silenced the home crowd with his strike beforeKevin Rodriguez added a third goal on the counterattack to seal victory for USG.

The cup win was another memorable moment for USG, who ended a 110-year wait for the cup triumph back in 2024 before winning the league title last season.

The Ghanaian has now scored in consecutive matches after also scoring in the club's 3-0 league win over KV Mechelen.

Fuseini will now shift focus to Sunday’s crucial Jupiler Pro League clash against Club Brugge.

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