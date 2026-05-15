Mohammed Fuseini scores winner as USG beat Anderlecht win Belgian Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana international Mohammed Fuseini was on target for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their Belgian Cup final win over Anderlecht.
The forward scored the decisive goal in the dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory to power his side to victory on Thursday night.
Fuseini, who was kept as a substitute, came off the bench once again to prove his worth by the winning goal to get his side over the line.
Union Saint-Gilloise found the breakthrough in the 74th minute through Kevin Mac Allister.
The lead, however, lasted only seven minutes as Anderlecht responded to restore parity through Lucas Hey, forcing the game into extra time.
Fuseini came up with a huge goal in the 95th minute to restore his side's advantage. The Ghanaian silenced the home crowd with his strike beforeKevin Rodriguez added a third goal on the counterattack to seal victory for USG.
The cup win was another memorable moment for USG, who ended a 110-year wait for the cup triumph back in 2024 before winning the league title last season.
The Ghanaian has now scored in consecutive matches after also scoring in the club's 3-0 league win over KV Mechelen.
Fuseini will now shift focus to Sunday’s crucial Jupiler Pro League clash against Club Brugge.
Latest Stories
-
Boy, 15, shot dead in France as prosecutors blame drug war
8 seconds
-
Who could make a late case for Ghana’s World Cup squad? Seven names worth watching
5 minutes
-
Another batch of Blue Water Guards commissioned to intensify fight against illegal mining
11 minutes
-
Protecting our highways
25 minutes
-
High-stakes US-China summit ends with cordial rhetoric but few concrete breakthroughs
28 minutes
-
Bono Regional Minister calls on community to support fight against illegal mining
40 minutes
-
MELPWU demands immediate reinstatement of Korle Bu lab head amid ongoing dispute
41 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: Adingra and Pepe return to the Côte d’Ivoire squad for tournament
52 minutes
-
The case for Prince-Osei Owusu: Why the CF Montréal captain deserves a place in Ghana’s World Cup squad
53 minutes
-
New Ebola deaths in eastern DR Congo spark fears of regional spread amid ongoing conflict
56 minutes
-
Manhyia Palace Museum honours Ghanaian, international creative arts personalities
1 hour
-
Ghana’s favourite sausages might be costing your kids more than you think
1 hour
-
Mohammed Fuseini scores winner as USG beat Anderlecht win Belgian Cup
1 hour
-
New Delta One Missoni amenity kits feature five seasonal colors, exclusive Grown Alchemist skincare routine
1 hour
-
2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses drawn in Group, face France, South Korea and Ecuador
1 hour