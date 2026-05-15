Ghana’s favourite sausages might be costing your kids more than you think

They’re on every plate. In school lunchboxes, at kids’ parties, in chop bars from Accra to Kumasi. Chicken franks and sausages have become the easy win for busy parents and picky eaters.

Kids love them. Adults love them. They’re fast, cheap, and “everybody eats it.”

But here’s the part we don’t talk about at the table: what it’s doing to your child’s health.

What’s actually in that sausage?

Chicken franks are highly processed meat. To keep them cheap, shelf-stable, and bright pink, manufacturers load them with:

Nitrates and nitrites – Preservatives that keep the meat from spoiling. The World Health Organization classifies processed meat with these additives as a Group 1 carcinogen. That’s the same category as tobacco. Regular intake is linked to higher rates of colorectal cancer and heart disease. Excess salt, sugar, and fat – One sausage can have up to 30% of a child’s daily sodium limit. Too much sodium early on sets kids up for hypertension later. Artificial dyes and flavor enhancers – Colors like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 are added to make them look appealing. Studies have linked these dyes to hyperactivity, allergies, and attention issues in children. Bacteria risk – Even though they’re sold “pre-cooked,” poor packaging and handling can lead to contamination with Salmonella and Listeria. Kids’ immune systems are still developing, so foodborne illness hits them harder.

It’s not just about cancer

According to Consultant Dietitian, Wise Chukwudi Letsa,

"Sausages are calorie-dense but nutrient-poor. That’s a fast track to childhood obesity, and obesity in childhood is one of the strongest predictors of obesity in adulthood.

Once a child is obese, the risk of Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and other non-communicable diseases goes up dramatically. We’re seeing these diseases show up earlier in Ghana than ever before"

So what do you do?

I’m not saying you need to ban everything and never let your child taste a sausage again. But you do control what comes into your home.

Stop treating it as an everyday food. If you serve it, make it occasional, not weekly. Think “treat,” not “protein.” Make your own. Blend lean chicken, beef, or fish at home with natural spices and herbs. It takes 20 minutes, and you control what goes in. No dyes, no excess salt, no hidden additives. Swap to whole proteins. Grilled or boiled lean meat, fish, eggs, beans, and groundnuts give kids the protein they need without the chemical load. Fry them less. Steam, grill, or boil more. Train early. Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go.” Kids don’t ask for sausages on their own. We introduce them to it. We can also introduce them to better options.

The hard truth

No child is asking you to risk their future for convenience. As parents, the choice is ours. It’s easier to grab a pack of franks on the way home. It’s harder to prep real food. But one choice builds health. The other builds risk.

You don’t need to be perfect. You just need to be intentional.

Start this week: Replace one sausage meal with grilled fish or lean meat. See how your kids respond. You might be surprised.

Your child’s future health is being decided in your kitchen today. Choose like it matters, because it does.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.