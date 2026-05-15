Football

2026 World Cup: Adingra and Pepe return to the Côte d’Ivoire squad for tournament

Source: beinsports.com  
  15 May 2026 3:35pm
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Côte d'Ivoire have officially confirmed the 26 players who will represent the nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Head coach Emerse Faé unveiled a squad filled with established stars, explosive young talent and several players arriving in excellent form.

The Elephants will compete in only their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, still carrying an unwanted record: they have never advanced beyond the group stage. However, the atmosphere around this squad feels very different compared to previous generations, especially after an impressive qualifying campaign.

According to official federation reports, Côte d'Ivoire finished the African qualifiers unbeaten with eight wins and two draws against Gabon and Kenya. That defensive solidity became one of the key strengths of Emerse Faé's team.

Official Côte d'Ivoire squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers

Yahia Fofana — Çaykur Rizespor
Mohamed Koné — Charleroi
Alban Lafont — Panathinaikos

Defenders

Emmanuel Agbadou — Beşiktaş
Clément Akpa — AJ Auxerre
Ousmane Diomande — Sporting CP
Guela Doué — Strasbourg
Ghislain Konan — Gil Vicente
Odilon Kossounou — Atalanta
Evan Ndicka — AS Roma
Wilfried Singo — Galatasaray

Midfielders

Seko Fofana — Porto
Parfait Guiagon — Charleroi
Christ Inao Oulaï — Trabzonspor
Franck Kessié — Al-Ahli
Ibrahim Sangaré — Nottingham Forest
Jean-Michaël Seri — Maribor

Forwards

Simon Adingra — Monaco
Ange-Yoan Bonny — Inter Milan
Amad Diallo — Manchester United
Oumar Diakité — Cercle Brugge
Yan Diomande — RB Leipzig
Evann Guessand — Crystal Palace
Nicolas Pépé — Villarreal
Bazoumana Touré — Hoffenheim
Elye Wahi — OGC Nice

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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