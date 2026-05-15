2026 World Cup: Adingra and Pepe return to the Côte d’Ivoire squad for tournament

Côte d'Ivoire have officially confirmed the 26 players who will represent the nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Head coach Emerse Faé unveiled a squad filled with established stars, explosive young talent and several players arriving in excellent form.

The Elephants will compete in only their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, still carrying an unwanted record: they have never advanced beyond the group stage. However, the atmosphere around this squad feels very different compared to previous generations, especially after an impressive qualifying campaign.

According to official federation reports, Côte d'Ivoire finished the African qualifiers unbeaten with eight wins and two draws against Gabon and Kenya. That defensive solidity became one of the key strengths of Emerse Faé's team.

Official Côte d'Ivoire squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers

Yahia Fofana — Çaykur Rizespor

Mohamed Koné — Charleroi

Alban Lafont — Panathinaikos

Defenders

Emmanuel Agbadou — Beşiktaş

Clément Akpa — AJ Auxerre

Ousmane Diomande — Sporting CP

Guela Doué — Strasbourg

Ghislain Konan — Gil Vicente

Odilon Kossounou — Atalanta

Evan Ndicka — AS Roma

Wilfried Singo — Galatasaray

Midfielders

Seko Fofana — Porto

Parfait Guiagon — Charleroi

Christ Inao Oulaï — Trabzonspor

Franck Kessié — Al-Ahli

Ibrahim Sangaré — Nottingham Forest

Jean-Michaël Seri — Maribor

Forwards

Simon Adingra — Monaco

Ange-Yoan Bonny — Inter Milan

Amad Diallo — Manchester United

Oumar Diakité — Cercle Brugge

Yan Diomande — RB Leipzig

Evann Guessand — Crystal Palace

Nicolas Pépé — Villarreal

Bazoumana Touré — Hoffenheim

Elye Wahi — OGC Nice

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.