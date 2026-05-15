New Delta One Missoni amenity kits feature five seasonal colors, exclusive Grown Alchemist skincare routine

The Delta One amenity kit is getting a glow-up just in time for the spring/summer travel season. Now available in five seasonal colors, the Missoni-designed bag will feature destination-inspired names and a new self-care skincare kit including Grown Alchemist’s Hydra-Restore Eye Patches — an onboard product exclusive driven by hydration research and beauty trends gone viral.

“Every decision behind this refresh was guided by the needs of Delta’s global traveler,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, managing director – Brand Experience. “From skincare essentials that fit into hydration routines to a limited-edition collection of bags designed to function beautifully beyond the aircraft, our goal was to create lasting reminders of Delta that stay with customers long after their journey.”

Fashion takes flight

Just as fashion houses introduce seasonal collections, Delta brings that same sensibility onboard. Through seasonal refreshes, Delta One amenity kits will evolve throughout the year with destination‑inspired color palettes and names, alongside thoughtful design updates — all timely, collectible and distinctly premium. This approach reinforces the idea that great travel, like fashion, is guided by artistry, intention and the moment.

Spring and summer usher in brighter colors; warm weather draws people outdoors, inspiring spontaneous detours through open markets, coastal paths and unfamiliar streets that become part of the journey. As textures lighten and routines loosen, color and season work in harmony. This season’s colorway includes: As winter in the Northern Hemisphere nears, customers can expect another seasonal refresh and suite of bags with contents that adhere to cooler months.

Viral beauty trends – and hydration research – inspire new skin care bundle

New Delta One amenity kits are designed to transform in‑flight care into a moment of restoration. Featuring curated skincare from long-time beauty partner Grown Alchemist, the kits focus on hydration with a restorative hand cream in vanilla and orange peel, new Hydra‑Restore Eye Patches and a new spearmint lip balm — ranked a must‑have by 55 percent of Delta One customers. Together, the trio addresses hands, lips and eyes, offering a complete, step‑by‑step guided ritual that feels intentional and indulgent.

The content refresh is brought forward by the growing influence of beauty culture, social trends and indicative data that shows travelers are increasingly seeking meaningful self‑care moments onboard – with moisture lock at altitude a must. Customers want products they genuinely love — a moisturizing, pampered experience that elevates the journey beyond what’s been packed. This moment – enjoyed with a luxurious glass of Champagne Taittinger or hot cup of tea – mirrors beauty routines followed at home. This update marks the first to the Grown Alchemist partnership since their introduction, with an eye toward greater variety and seasonal evolution in the future.

Completing the experience, a Missoni‑designed eye mask and crew‑length socks display the brand’s iconic zigzag pattern, coordinating with each kit’s colorway to blend comfort, style and a sense of occasion. “Travel should restore us — not just carry us from one place to another,” Dimbiloglu said.

Your global clutch: Designed with intention, created to last

Every element of the Delta One amenity kit is intentionally designed to transcend single‑use and become a lasting memento of the journey. From its structured silhouette and wide, easy‑access opening to the smooth gold zipper finished with Delta’s iconic widget, the bag balances form and function with purpose. Thoughtful craftsmanship encourages customers to reuse it long after landing as a clutch, a travel organizer or an everyday pouch — extending the experience well beyond the flight itself.

This philosophy of intentional design mirrors Delta’s broader premium strategy as the airline continues to grow on a global scale. This summer, Delta will operate the largest international network in its history, meeting strong global leisure demand with expanded routes, new destinations and elevated onboard offerings. From new Delta One suites and meticulously designed interiors – and now a bold amenity kit refresh – each touchpoint is designed to deliver consistency and quality at scale.

Together, these choices reflect a unified vision: premium experiences that are thoughtful, functional and enduring. All designed with intention. All created to connect customers more meaningfully to the world — and to the journey that takes them there.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.