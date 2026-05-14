Photos: President Mahama unveils PET scan facility at Swedish Ghana Medical Centre

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated a new Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan facility at the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre in Accra, describing it as a major milestone in Ghana’s push towards world-class healthcare delivery and medical independence.

According to President Mahama, the state-of-the-art diagnostic centre will enhance early cancer detection, improve treatment outcomes, and reduce the need for Ghanaians to seek specialist medical care abroad. He noted that the facility also positions Ghana as a potential medical hub for the West African sub-region.

The President further announced several interventions in healthcare, education, and housing, including plans for new regional hospitals, additional CAT labs, teacher housing projects, and the $300 million STARR-J initiative aimed at ending the double-track system by 2027.

President Mahama praised the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the management of the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre for what he described as a visionary investment, stressing that quality healthcare, teacher welfare, and education remain key pillars of Ghana’s national development agenda.

Below are some photos from the inauguration:

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