Mahama engages UK Prime Minister in high-level bilateral discussions

President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, June 2, held a high-level breakfast meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at No. 10 Downing Street as part of his official engagements in the UK.

The meeting emphasised the longstanding diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom, with both leaders discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across key sectors.

Discussions focused on deepening economic collaboration, enhancing trade and investment opportunities, and advancing shared development priorities that will benefit both countries.

The talks also explored avenues for increased partnership in areas of mutual interest, reflecting the commitment of Ghana and the UK to fostering stronger economic growth and sustainable development.

Accompanying President Mahama to the meeting were the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson; the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare; and Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson.

The breakfast meeting formed part of a broader programme of engagements aimed at reinforcing Ghana’s strategic partnerships and promoting increased economic cooperation with international allies.

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