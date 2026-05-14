Gov’t to introduce ‘Dig Once’ policy to reduce fibre rollout costs by 60% – Sam George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced plans by government to introduce a new “Dig Once” policy aimed at significantly reducing the cost of fibre optic infrastructure deployment across the country.

According to the Minister, the policy is expected to cut the cost of rolling out fibre by almost 60 percent while accelerating broadband expansion nationwide.

Speaking at the 15th anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra, Mr. George explained that the policy will ensure that fibre ducts are incorporated into all new road construction projects, allowing telecom operators to deploy fibre without the high cost of excavation.

“The Dig Once policy is a policy that would remarkably, in some estimates, by almost 60% drop the cost of rolling out fiber in our country,” the Minister stated.

He explained further,“All new roads must have a fiber chamber as part of the design, so that anybody who wants to roll out fiber needs not bear the cost of digging, but simply buy right of way and then lay your fiber in that chamber.”

Mr. George disclosed that the draft policy has already gone through consultations with the Ministry of Works and Housing and is now ready for Cabinet consideration.

“I’m glad to announce that the ministry finished our draft. We had to refer it to the Ministry of Works because that affects them considerably. They have made their inputs, and just yesterday, I received the final draft, which I’ll be presenting to Cabinet for approval,” he said.

The Minister expressed optimism that Cabinet approval could be secured by the third quarter of this year.

“I’m hopeful that in Q3 this year, Cabinet will give approval for the Dig Once policy, and that is going to be transformative for our fiber rollout as a country,” he added.

The announcement formed part of a broader address by the Minister on Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, which includes plans to expand 5G coverage to 70 percent of the population by Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary in 2027.

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