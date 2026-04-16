‎Communications Minister explores partnership with Code Raccoon to boost digital training

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George (MP), has initiated steps to onboard global tech firm Code Raccoon into the Government’s flagship digital skills and training programme, following a courtesy call by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jorn Halsinger.
During the meeting, the Minister noted the need to have technical engagements between Code Raccoon and the Ministry’s implementation team to explore the integration of the company’s learning Ambylon platform into the Government’s central digital training portal.
This, he said, forms part of efforts to expand access to industry-relevant digital skills, particularly in artificial intelligence, coding, and entrepreneurship.
Samuel Nartey George emphasised that the Government is prioritising a seamless, user-friendly learning experience, where all courses are accessible through a single national platform.
He explained that ongoing integrations with global partners, including Google and Coursera, were being structured to allow users to access external learning environments without leaving the Government’s portal.
“We are building a unified system where learners can access thousands of courses through one interface. Once a user selects a course, the system seamlessly connects them to the provider’s platform through API integration,” the Minister stated.
The Minister disclosed that the Government has already begun rolling out the initiative, with nearly 10,000 digital devices distributed to learning centres across the country. He added that a national registration portal is expected to go live shortly, enabling students to enrol and begin courses.
He further noted that the programme is being implemented through strategic partnerships, with private sector collaborators supporting content delivery and funding components of the initiative. This, he said, allows Government to scale the programme efficiently despite financial constraints.
For his part, the CEO of Code Raccoon, Mr Jorn Halsinger expressed Code Raccoon’s readiness to support Ghana’s digital transformation agenda by providing access to a wide range of courses through the Ambylon platform which currently has 5,744 courses covering coding, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurial skills and other topics.
He indicated that the platform is designed not only to prepare learners for employment but also to equip them to become job creators.
The CEO of Code Raccoon Ltd indicated that the proposed collaboration would enable Code Raccoon’s virtual learning environment to be integrated into the Government’s platform via API, allowing automatic user onboarding and access to its course library.
The engagement underscores Government’s broader strategy to leverage global partnerships in delivering large-scale digital skills training and positioning Ghana’s workforce for emerging opportunities in the global digital economy.
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