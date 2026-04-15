Communications Minister calls for unified African position ahead of WTSA 2028

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has urged African countries to harmonise their positions and strengthen cooperation ahead of the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2028.
Speaking at the opening of the first African Preparatory Meeting for WTSA 2028 in Accra, he emphasised that a coordinated continental approach would enable Africa to play a more influential role in shaping global digital standards, rather than remaining a passive adopter.
The two-day meeting is being organised by the Africa Telecommunications Union in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union and the Ministry.
“We want to develop a united African proposal that reflects our continent’s needs while aligning with global standards,” he said, adding that Africans must “become rule makers, not just rule takers.”
He noted that digital technologies are rapidly transforming economies and societies, making it essential for Africa to actively participate in global standard-setting processes.
The Minister outlined key priorities, including bridging the digital divide through rural broadband expansion, strengthening cybersecurity, promoting affordable connectivity, and ensuring the safe development of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.
He further stressed that “standards are the invisible architecture of the digital world,” as they ensure interoperability, innovation, and inclusive access.
Other speakers at the meeting also underscored the importance of a unified African voice. Secretary-General of ATU, John Omo, noted that over 800 million Africans still lack mobile internet access and warned that affordability and trust issues persist.
Meanwhile, ITU’s Telecommunication Standardisation Bureau Director, Seizo Onoe, called for impactful and widely adopted standards, while Director-General of the National Communications Authority, Rev. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, highlighted Ghana’s growing role as a regional hub for equipment certification and interoperability.
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