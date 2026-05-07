Civil Service Council commends the Finance Ministry for economic recovery and reform efforts

The Civil Service Council has praised the Ministry of Finance for what it describes as its pivotal role in stabilising Ghana’s economy, noting that recent developments point to stronger public sector leadership and improved economic management.

The commendation was made during a familiarisation visit by the Council to the Ministry, where discussions centred on economic recovery, institutional coordination, staff development, and operational challenges affecting ministries, departments and agencies.

Chairman of the Council, Dr Lawrence Akanweeke Kannae, commended officials of the Ministry for what he termed their resilience during a challenging economic period.

He said recent macroeconomic improvements, including the appreciation of the cedi against major currencies, were evidence of progress.

“You have demonstrated commitment and dedication at a very critical period for the country. The economy is responding positively, and many Ghanaians are beginning to regain confidence,” he stated.

Dr Kannae urged the Ministry to maintain the momentum and deepen collaboration with other state institutions to ensure the success of the government’s broader economic reset agenda.

He added that sustained coordination and adequate logistical support across MDAs would be key to improving service delivery and strengthening public sector performance.

He further explained that the Council’s engagement formed part of a wider programme of visits aimed at identifying operational bottlenecks and enhancing efficiency within the Civil Service.

According to him, strengthening institutional capacity and improving inter-agency cooperation remain essential to effective governance and national development.

Responding on behalf of the Ministry, the Chief Director expressed appreciation for the Council’s continued support, noting that its role in human resource development and training has been instrumental in strengthening the Civil Service.

He highlighted the impact of recent fiscal reforms, particularly the Commitment Authorisation system, which he said has helped curb waste and improve expenditure control.

He also credited the leadership of the Finance Minister for steering reforms that are contributing to economic recovery and restoring confidence in public financial management.

According to him, ongoing reforms are designed to ensure greater discipline and efficiency in the use of public resources.

Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, who also addressed the gathering, stressed the importance of continuous professional development for public servants, especially those working in technical ministries such as Finance.

He noted that engagements with institutions like the International Monetary Fund require high-level expertise and policy competence.

He described the Ministry of Finance as a central institution in shaping a resilient economy through policy direction aligned with national priorities.

He added that while progress has been made, sustained capacity building across the public sector remains essential to support private sector growth and long-term development.

The engagement also touched on flagship government programmes and gender-responsive budgeting, as part of efforts to deepen inclusive economic planning.

Members of the Civil Service Council present included Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, Kwame A. Tenkorang, Justice Agnes M.A. Dordzie, Charles Kwame Dondieu, and Dr Evans A. Dzikum, alongside directors and heads of units from the Ministry of Finance.

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