Aggrieved customers threaten fresh protests at Finance Ministry over unpaid locked up funds

Aggrieved customers of collapsed financial institutions have threatened intensified protests against government if no allocation is made for their compensation in the upcoming mid-year budget review expected in July.

The warning follows recent comments by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, indicating that government does not have the financial resources to settle claims of customers whose funds remain locked up following the financial sector clean-up exercise.

Reacting to the Minister’s remarks in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Wednesday, May 20, the Convener of the Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, Charles Nyame, said the comments reminded them of assurances previously given at the beginning of the crisis, insisting that affected customers would intensify pressure on government if their concerns continue to be ignored.

“The way the Finance Minister has spoken now, it was just as what Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said at the beginning of this problem,” he stated.

Mr Nyame said customers have, over the years, relied on demonstrations, picketing, and media campaigns to keep attention on their plight and would not hesitate to resort to further lawful actions.

“With our consistent pressure through demonstrations, picketing, media campaigns and other means, if he positions himself like that, we will go and sleep at the Ministry with these dying old men,” he warned.

According to him, the group is giving government room to reconsider its position and make provisions for compensation in the mid-year budget.

However, he cautioned that failure to do so would force the group to adopt other lawful strategies to demand payment.

“If that is not done, we will also advise ourselves. We will use all lawful means within our reach to make them reason to pay us the money.”

Nyame disclosed that many affected customers lack the financial means to pursue legal action in court because of the hardship they have endured since losing their investments.

Despite this, he maintained that the group remains determined to continue applying pressure on government through protests and public advocacy.

“Someone would say the only language politicians understand in this country is protest — and we will do it for them.”

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