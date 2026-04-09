Finance Ministry defends Publican AI rollout amid stakeholder concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Finance has defended the introduction of the Publican AI system for import clearance, following growing concerns from industry stakeholders, particularly freight forwarders.
The system forms part of efforts to modernise customs operations, improve efficiency at the ports, and strengthen revenue mobilisation.
Despite its intended benefits, the rollout has been met with resistance from some players within the import and logistics sector, who have raised questions about the level of consultation and the potential impact on their operations.
Concerns have centred on transparency, implementation processes, and how the system may affect existing workflows.
Authorities maintain that the deployment is aligned with broader government reforms aimed at digitising public services and enhancing accountability in trade facilitation.
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has already issued a directive mandating the use of the system across all ports and stations, following a Memorandum of Understanding released on March 10.
Responding to the concerns in an interview on Citi FM on Thursday, April 9, Head of Revenue Assurance at the Ministry of Finance, Victor Kofi Baidoo, insisted that stakeholders were duly engaged prior to the rollout.
“We met the importers and freight forwarders on the deployment. We invited all the trade union associations, and we met them at the Oak Plaza Hotel. The Deputy Finance Minister officially informed and invited them. I did a presentation to show them what the Publican AI looks like and how it will interrogate and present information to them,” he explained.
The Ministry reiterated that the Publican AI system is a key component of ongoing reforms to streamline import processes, improve compliance, and ensure a more transparent and efficient customs regime.
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