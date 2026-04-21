Energy committee urges finance ministry to expedite financial clearance for GCMC expansion

Ghana’s Parliamentary Energy Committee has called on the Ministry of Finance to urgently issue financial clearance to the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC), warning that continued delays could disrupt production and weaken the company’s efforts to expand its market share.

Speaking to the media on Monday, April 21, the Chairman of the Committee, Emmanuel Bedzrah, said the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company had completely halted production at a point, which allowed private sector operators to take over the market.

However, he indicated that the company had made progress in regaining its position in the cylinder market but remained constrained by delays in financial authorisation.

He expressed optimism that the company could further expand its market presence if the current operational challenges are resolved.

“It is our prayer that they will go beyond the 30% and capture more,” he added.

Mr. Bedzrah cautioned that this ambition may not be realised unless the Ministry of Finance expedites the issuance of financial clearance required for procurement and production activities.

According to Mr Bedzrah, the issue is not only about demand but also the inability to produce due to unresolved administrative approvals. He further indicated that the core issue relates to the certificate of authorisation from the Ministry of Finance, which is necessary before the company can proceed with procurement and production activities.

He noted with concern that the approval has still not been granted, despite the urgency of outstanding commitments and orders.

“That has not come, and it is worrying that they have not received it today,” he stated.

Linking the issue to broader production timelines, the Chairman stressed that the delay is now affecting planning within the sector, especially as the year progresses.

“We are in the second quarter, and so the committee will take it up because they have orders. They need to meet those orders. They have commitment and that commitment has also not been fulfilled,” he said.

Mr Bedzrah further emphasised that GCMC has the potential to operate sustainably if it is given the necessary financial authorisation to procure materials and resume full-scale production.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the minister for finance to release their commitment authorisation for them to work because this is a self-income-generating institution,” he stated. “If we reached them and gave them that certificate commitment, they would have bought their materials and gone ahead with what they needed to do.”

The Energy Committee has also indicated that it will step up formal engagement on the matter, including written communication to the Ministry of Finance.

“The committee is appealing, but we will also be writing officially as a committee to the minister of finance to expedite action on the commitment authorisation,” he added.

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