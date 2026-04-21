GCMC scales refurbishment capacity from 6K to 50K, seeks gov’t support for expansion

The Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC) has scaled up its refurbishment capacity from about 6,000 cylinders to over 50,000, while seeking further government support to expand its operations.

The Managing Director of GCMC, Abdul-Rahman Mankir, made this known in an interview with Joy News’ James Avedzi on Tuesday, April 21.

He explained that the company’s progress forms part of a broader effort to reposition GCMC as a key player in Ghana’s energy and green transition agenda.

Mr Mankir revealed that discussions with the Minister for Energy and Green Transition led to a commitment to support the revitalisation of the company. According to him, the Minister responded positively and set up an investment planning committee to explore funding options.

“We engaged the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, that we want his support for the revitalisation of GCMC, and he heeded our request,” Mr Mankir said.

The committee subsequently recommended a funding source, and, as announced in Parliament, US$6 million has been secured to support the retooling of GCMC.

He stated that once the retooling is completed, the company’s production capacity is expected to increase from over 1,000 cylinders per day to 3,000 cylinders daily.

Mr Mankir noted that GCMC is a strategic national asset and its expansion is critical to helping Ghana achieve its target of 50 per cent liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) penetration by 2030.

Providing details of recent performance, he said that upon taking office in 2024, the company refurbished 6,700 cylinders. However, in 2025, GCMC has scaled up its output to over 57,000 cylinders.

He explained that the refurbishment process ensures that cylinders in households are safe for use. Cylinders undergo various testing procedures to validate their safety before being returned into circulation.

Mr Mankir added that cylinders which fail safety checks are permanently removed and recycled.

“Those that are not good to go back to the system are scrapped and then taken to the steel mill as part of sustainability,” he noted.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to safety and environmental responsibility, stressing that GCMC will continue to ensure that only safe and certified cylinders remain in use across Ghana.



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