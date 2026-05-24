Government will not tolerate shoddy road projects – Roads Minister

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has warned contractors executing road projects across the country that the government will not tolerate poor workmanship or substandard construction.

Speaking during a citizens’ engagement at Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23, the Roads Minister cautioned contractors against compromising quality standards on state-funded projects.

According to him, government is strengthening monitoring mechanisms to ensure that all road projects meet the required specifications and deliver value for money.

Mr. Agbodza disclosed that residents in several communities, particularly in the Savannah Region, have become increasingly active in monitoring road projects and reporting concerns directly to government officials.

“No contractor working on any road in the country or Savannah will be tolerated for doing shoddy work,” he warned.

The Minister noted that citizens are now using mobile phones to document the progress of road projects and submit reports to both the Ministry and President John Dramani Mahama.

“Today, interestingly, in the Savannah Region, citizens have decided to take their mobile phones and record everything that every contractor is doing. They have been sending it to President Mahama, they have been sending it to me,” he stated.

Mr. Agbodza cautioned contractors against attempting to manipulate supervision systems or presenting misleading reports on projects.

“So if you are a contractor, you can no longer connive with any agencies to send me a very beautiful report in Accra and pretend you are working,” he said.

According to him, community members now closely monitor activities at project sites and provide regular updates to authorities.

“The people know. In fact, they even tell me how many people are on your site on a daily basis,” he added.

The Roads Minister commended the public for what he described as a high level of vigilance and encouraged residents across the country to continue monitoring road projects in their communities.

“I want to thank the public for this level of vigilance. And I want to encourage all young people across the country to do the same with every road project that is in your community,” he said.

Mr. Agbodza urged citizens to take ownership of development projects and report any concerns to government officials promptly.

“Own it. Report to us. Don’t wait and say that the minister will know about it. Please let us know. You are not a nuisance. Day and night, tell us what is happening on Big Push projects in your community,” he stressed.

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