National

Parliament’s Energy Committee commends NPA’s openness

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 April 2026 8:57am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chairman of Parliament’s Energy Committee, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has commended the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for what he described as its transparency and constructive engagement during a monitoring visit in Accra.

He noted that such cooperation between regulators and Parliament strengthens oversight and ensures that institutions remain responsive to national priorities, particularly in the downstream petroleum sector.

The Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, underscored the critical role the downstream petroleum industry plays in everyday life, reaffirming the Authority’s mandate to regulate the sector effectively in the interest of consumers and the state.

He stressed the importance of compliance, consumer protection, and fuel quality assurance through initiatives such as the Fuel Marking Scheme, alongside regular inspections, while also highlighting that the Uniform Petroleum Pricing Policy promotes fair and equal access to fuel across the country.

The visit formed part of Parliament’s constitutional oversight responsibilities, with discussions also touching on ongoing efforts to review and update the legal framework governing the sector to keep pace with industry developments.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group