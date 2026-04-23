Audio By Carbonatix
Chairman of Parliament’s Energy Committee, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has commended the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for what he described as its transparency and constructive engagement during a monitoring visit in Accra.
He noted that such cooperation between regulators and Parliament strengthens oversight and ensures that institutions remain responsive to national priorities, particularly in the downstream petroleum sector.
The Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, underscored the critical role the downstream petroleum industry plays in everyday life, reaffirming the Authority’s mandate to regulate the sector effectively in the interest of consumers and the state.
He stressed the importance of compliance, consumer protection, and fuel quality assurance through initiatives such as the Fuel Marking Scheme, alongside regular inspections, while also highlighting that the Uniform Petroleum Pricing Policy promotes fair and equal access to fuel across the country.
The visit formed part of Parliament’s constitutional oversight responsibilities, with discussions also touching on ongoing efforts to review and update the legal framework governing the sector to keep pace with industry developments.
Latest Stories
-
Mahama deserves time on Kejetia Phase Two, Kumasi queen mothers tell traders
23 minutes
-
GRA admits trader outreach on Publican AI may not have reached grassroots
30 minutes
-
British widow dies in Ghana road crash after £1m romance scam losses
38 minutes
-
The Presidency backs NLA-KGL Contract – NLA Boss
47 minutes
-
NHIA board pays courtesy call on Asantehene, launches free NHIS registration drive for “King’s Month”
51 minutes
-
Invoice fraud pushed rollout of Publican AI system – GRA official
52 minutes
-
Who’s afraid of Interstitial Spaces? – A provocation
59 minutes
-
Honouring Dominic Frimpong: Premier League Match Day 30 fixtures postponed
1 hour
-
Parliament’s Energy Committee commends NPA’s openness
1 hour
-
NEDCo seizes more than 300 meters over illegal connections
1 hour
-
Protecting Ghana’s cocoa reputation in the age of misinformation
1 hour
-
Ghana reaffirms commitment to regional gas cooperation at WAGP ministerial meeting in Abuja
1 hour
-
Tamale High Court to rule today in NDA corruption trial involving former officials
1 hour
-
Teshie Nungua to face planned power interruptions as ECG upgrades transformers from April 28–30
2 hours
-
NDC defends arrests, rejects claims of free speech crackdown
2 hours