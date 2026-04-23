Parliament’s Energy Committee commends NPA’s openness

Chairman of Parliament’s Energy Committee, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has commended the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for what he described as its transparency and constructive engagement during a monitoring visit in Accra.

He noted that such cooperation between regulators and Parliament strengthens oversight and ensures that institutions remain responsive to national priorities, particularly in the downstream petroleum sector.

The Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, underscored the critical role the downstream petroleum industry plays in everyday life, reaffirming the Authority’s mandate to regulate the sector effectively in the interest of consumers and the state.

He stressed the importance of compliance, consumer protection, and fuel quality assurance through initiatives such as the Fuel Marking Scheme, alongside regular inspections, while also highlighting that the Uniform Petroleum Pricing Policy promotes fair and equal access to fuel across the country.

The visit formed part of Parliament’s constitutional oversight responsibilities, with discussions also touching on ongoing efforts to review and update the legal framework governing the sector to keep pace with industry developments.

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