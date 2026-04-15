GRA, Finance Ministry seek nominations for AI-driven customs committee

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance (MoF), has requested nominations from stakeholders to form a multi-party technical committee to support the deployment of artificial intelligence in customs operations.

In a letter signed by the acting Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony K. Sarpong, the Authority referenced a prior engagement held at the ministry on April 1, 2026.

“We refer to our meeting with you at the Ministry of Finance on April 1 in respect of the deployment of Publican AI in Customs Operations,” the letter stated.

According to the correspondence, both institutions agreed during the meeting to establish “a multi-party consultative committee as a platform to continue the engagement with all stakeholders.”

The GRA is therefore inviting organisations to nominate representatives to serve on the committee. “We are by this letter requesting you to nominate three persons from your organisation to constitute the committee," the statement said.

The formation of the committee is part of ongoing efforts to integrate advanced technological solutions into customs administration, with Publican AI expected to play a central role in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and compliance within the sector.

The letter further disclosed that the committee is expected to begin work almost immediately. “The first meeting of the committee is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, at the Ministry of Finance,” it noted.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the minister of finance, the deputy minister, and the director of the Revenue Policy Division at the ministry, emphasising the high-level interest in the initiative.

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