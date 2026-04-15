National

GRA, Finance Ministry seek nominations for AI-driven customs committee

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  15 April 2026 1:13pm
The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance (MoF), has requested nominations from stakeholders to form a multi-party technical committee to support the deployment of artificial intelligence in customs operations.

In a letter signed by the acting Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony K. Sarpong, the Authority referenced a prior engagement held at the ministry on April 1, 2026.

“We refer to our meeting with you at the Ministry of Finance on April 1 in respect of the deployment of Publican AI in Customs Operations,” the letter stated.

According to the correspondence, both institutions agreed during the meeting to establish “a multi-party consultative committee as a platform to continue the engagement with all stakeholders.”

The GRA is therefore inviting organisations to nominate representatives to serve on the committee. “We are by this letter requesting you to nominate three persons from your organisation to constitute the committee," the statement said.

The formation of the committee is part of ongoing efforts to integrate advanced technological solutions into customs administration, with Publican AI expected to play a central role in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and compliance within the sector.

The letter further disclosed that the committee is expected to begin work almost immediately. “The first meeting of the committee is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, at the Ministry of Finance,” it noted.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the minister of finance, the deputy minister, and the director of the Revenue Policy Division at the ministry, emphasising the high-level interest in the initiative.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group