A New Dawn for Ghana Cocoa: Reforms set to improve farmer livelihoods and financial sustainability

Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, MD, CMC.

In February 2026, the Government of Ghana announced a comprehensive package of reforms to the cocoa sector aimed at restoring financial discipline, securing the sector's long-term viability, and guaranteeing fair prices for farmers. These decisions followed an emergency Cabinet session convened to confront the historical and systemic problems that had accumulated in the sector over many years.

The measures include the introduction of an automatic producer price adjustment mechanism that guarantees farmers a minimum of 70 per cent of the gross FOB price, a transition to domestic financing through a cedi-denominated cocoa bond, a mandate to process at least 50 per cent of cocoa locally from the 2026/27 crop season, and a balance sheet restructuring to restore COCOBOD to financial health.

Every generation inherits an industry shaped by the decisions of those who came before. The cocoa economy that today sustains more than 800,000 Ghanaian farming households, anchors a significant share of national foreign exchange earnings, and supplies a global confectionery industry worth tens of billions of dollars, is the product of institutional choices made decades ago.

The question that faced Ghana was whether the instruments and structures that served the sector over the last half-century remain fit for the market that lies ahead.

Examined honestly, they do not.



What is now taking shape is a new dawn, a deliberate reordering of the sector around the two ends it exists to serve: the livelihood of the farmer and the financial sustainability of the institutions that stand behind the crop.

The strain had become impossible to ignore. Having peaked at a record of over US$12,000 per metric tonne in late 2024, the world market price of cocoa then fell sharply to below US$5,000 per metric tonne, leaving Ghana’s beans uncompetitive and starving COCOBOD of the liquidity it needed to pay farmers, even as the organisation’s debt burden continued to mount. It was precisely this combination of collapsing prices and rising indebtedness that made decisive reform unavoidable if the industry was to be sustained.



The measures now underway should therefore be understood for what they are: bold, deliberate and evidence-led decisions designed to secure the industry’s long-term competitiveness. Three pillars sit at the heart of this reform agenda.

Firstly, processing cocoa where it is grown

For too long, the structure of the global cocoa trade has rewarded those who process beans more than those who grow them. Ghana exports premium cocoa of world-class quality, yet the bulk of the margin captured along the value chain accrues elsewhere. Cabinet has therefore directed that, from the 2026/27 crop season, a minimum of 50 per cent of national production be processed locally. This clearly demonstrates an economic transformation agenda in its own right, far broader in implication than a narrow industrial policy adjustment.

To deliver it, the state-owned Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) is being revived as a priority to become the leading processor of the nation’s beans, and domestic processors have already indicated both the capacity and the willingness to process more than 50 per cent of Ghana’s output. Closing the gap between installed capacity and actual utilisation shifts the country from a raw commodity supplier to a producer of semi-finished cocoa derivatives that command significantly higher margins.

It builds manufacturing depth, develops skilled employment across the value chain, and keeps a larger share of the crop’s value within the communities that grow it. This represents a direct dividend for the farming households the reforms are designed to serve. It positions Ghana as both the world’s premium cocoa origin and a credible processor of that origin. Regulatory tailwinds reinforce the case: with roughly 95 per cent of its cocoa farms mapped, Ghana qualifies as a low-risk origin under the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), giving Ghanaian-processed cocoa a distinctive competitive position in tightening international markets.

Secondly, a pricing framework that reflects the market

The most consequential change for the farmer is the move to a transparent, market-responsive pricing framework. Under the previous model, the producer price was fixed at the start of the season and held constant throughout, with COCOBOD absorbing the full effect of any subsequent movement in the world market price. That arrangement offered the farmer stability, but it placed the entire burden of market volatility on COCOBOD’s balance sheet; a burden that became unsustainable as prices swung violently and the institution’s finances came under strain.

The new COCOBOD Bill will instead establish an automatic adjustment of the producer price in line with movements in the world market price, the exchange rate and other key variables, while guaranteeing farmers a minimum of 70 per cent of the gross FOB price. For the first time, farmer income will move transparently in step with world market realities, with the floor ensuring it never falls below a fair share of the value the crop commands. This is, at its heart, a livelihood guarantee: it ensures that the household whose labour produces the crop receives a fair and predictable share of the value it creates.

A responsive pricing framework matters because the global cocoa market itself has become more volatile, with prices on the ICE London exchange capable of moving over a thousand pounds in a matter of weeks. Producer incentives must be aligned with that reality. Transparency and predictability protect the farmer, sustain productivity, and reinforce the institutional trust on which long-term investment in cocoa depends. Pricing reform of this magnitude is rarely comfortable to implement, but continuing to insulate producer prices from market signals would erode both farmer confidence and sector competitiveness.

Thirdly, a financing architecture built for resilience.

This third pillar concerns how the sector funds itself. For 32 years, Ghana relied on an offshore syndicated loan facility to finance cocoa purchases. The instrument served its time, but it carried foreign exchange exposure, concentrated counterparty risk, and tied the sector’s liquidity to conditions on international lending desks. When that model failed, it was replaced by a stop-gap arrangement under which off-takers prefinanced purchases; an approach that has proven unsustainable, dependent entirely on a buyer’s willingness to bear the financing cost.

The transition to a domestic Cocoa Bond programme corrects that architecture at the foundation. The programme is designed to raise approximately US$1 billion, denominated in Ghana cedis and drawn from a range of investor categories, with the proceeds dedicated purely to the purchase of cocoa. It establishes a revolving fund that COCOBOD can turn over at least once during each season, with purchases repaid from cocoa proceeds within the same crop year.

By securing reliable, ring-fenced liquidity for purchases, the model also underpins the single outcome that matters most to the farmer: being paid promptly and in full for the crop delivered. It channels local liquidity into an export-backed productive sector, eliminates dollar-denominated borrowing risk, and allows issuance to be staggered in step with the crop cycle. It will also revive the indigenous Licensed Buying Companies displaced by the previous arrangement, with the state-owned Produce Buying Company restored to full operations as the leading LBC. The result is a more resilient cocoa economy, less exposed to external shocks, and better positioned to respond to a global market that no longer behaves the way it did a decade ago.

The Considered Path

These reforms are reinforced by a decisive restructuring of COCOBOD’s balance sheet; the conversion of legacy debts of about GH¢5 billion owed to the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana into equity, and the transfer of GH¢4.35 billion in cocoa roads liabilities to the Ministry of Roads and Highways alongside forensic audits, criminal investigations and a firm prohibition on the quasi-fiscal expenditures that drained the organisation for years. Together they reflect a single conviction: that the durability of Ghana’s cocoa sector depends on the willingness of its institutions to act with foresight, even when the decisions are uncomfortable.

These reforms are critical to the long-term sustainability of the sector and must be pursued with courage, clarity and conviction. They represent bold leadership and a decisive commitment to building a future-focused cocoa industry. There is no stronger policy direction at this moment than these announced reforms, which secure Ghana’s value, strengthen local capacity, and position the sector for sustainable growth. Any policy position that contradicts this reform agenda can only be seen as disconnected from the current realities and urgent needs of the industry.

The cocoa economy belongs to the farmer, the processor, the financier, the policymaker, and the nation. Securing greater value for each of them is the standard against which every reform must ultimately be judged. By that standard, the direction Ghana has chosen is defensible, responsible, and it is the right direction at the right time.

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Authored by Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, Managing Director, Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC) Ghana Limited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.