Global Ore secures approval to operate Aboso-Bompieso Mine, pledges jobs and community development

Global (Ghana) Ore Industries Ltd has received official approval to operate the Aboso-Bompieso Mine as a large-scale mining company in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The approval follows the transfer of the Aboso Mining Lease from Adudanfed Company Limited to Global Ore Industries Limited by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on 3 January 2025. The lease covers the area stretching from Fanti Mine to Bompieso.

The development is expected to bring renewed economic activity to the Aboso and Bompieso communities, with hopes of increased employment opportunities and local development.

According to the company, its vision extends beyond gold extraction and focuses on creating sustainable benefits for host communities through infrastructure development, youth employment and local content participation.

As part of efforts to formally introduce itself to traditional authorities, the company's management paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Queen Mother of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, at Benso.

During the meeting, management informed the Queen Mother of the government's approval and outlined plans for the mining project.

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II welcomed the development, describing it as a significant opportunity for the transformation of the Wassa Fiase area. She, however, stressed the need for the company to prioritise community development and youth employment.

She further sought clarification on whether all regulatory approvals had been secured before the commencement of operations.

Responding to her concerns, Mr Daniel Eshun, Community Relations Coordinator at the Takoradi Office of the Minerals Commission, confirmed that the company had completed all legal and regulatory requirements.

He explained that the approval process was undertaken in accordance with the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2173, which require mining companies to comply with obligations relating to local employment, community engagement, local procurement and compensation.

Mr Eshun assured the traditional authorities that the Minerals Commission would continue to monitor the company's activities to ensure full compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Managing Director Mr Joseph Yankson Forbah outlined Global Ore's vision for the area, including investments in roads, schools, healthcare facilities, economic empowerment initiatives and environmental protection programmes.

"We are not just here to mine; we are here to transform lives," he said.

Mr Forbah reiterated the company's commitment to ensuring that local communities benefit directly from its operations while promoting sustainable development across the mining enclave.

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