Today’s front pages: Monday, June 15, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Bole SHS teacher under scrutiny over alleged sexual misconduct with final-year student
2 minutes
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Ghana Police, Immigration Service remain most corrupt institutions – Global InfoAnalytics
3 minutes
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Arrest and punish Densu River polluters — Titus Glover
8 minutes
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Fire destroys Asokwa shop as GNFS prevents spread to nearby buildings
12 minutes
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NPP East London chapter secretary calls for party unity ahead of electoral area polls
21 minutes
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Film, Stage, Street: Jeffrey Nortey delivers masterclass in storytelling at sold-out ‘3 Faces’ show
30 minutes
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Majority of Ghanaians prefer younger leaders, Global InfoAnalytics poll shows
47 minutes
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IGP deploys special investigative team to probe death of UCC student Innocentia Avinu
54 minutes
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Global InfoAnalytics poll puts Mahama approval at 71%, highest since 2020
1 hour
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Italy-Ghana water tech workshop convenes top-tier firms to showcase market-leading innovations
1 hour