Today’s Front pages: Monday, July 13, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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What Is Wrong with Us? The children are not failing us. They are following us.
3 minutes
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Four giants. One crown. The World Cup reaches its defining moment.
1 hour
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Trump reinstates Iran port blockade and vows 20% charge on cargo passing through Hormuz
6 hours
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National Chief Imam mourns Yaa Naa Abukari II, hails him as a symbol of unity and integrity
6 hours
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Ghana Medical Trust Fund reviews Cape Coast Teaching Hospital partnership to deliver better care
6 hours
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Lawra Assembly pledges urgent renovation of traditional council office following GH₵130,000 logistics donation
6 hours
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Ghana declares first Child Labour-Free Zones in Ashanti, Western North with JICA support
6 hours
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Classroom tears to boardroom fears: One technique that saves both
7 hours
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Queenmother completes Upper West tour to promote shea conservation, women’s economic empowerment
7 hours
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Miracles Aboagye arrest: ‘Bail terms cruel and oppressive’ – Atta Akyea slams EOCO
7 hours
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GNFS rescues trapped victim after Kpetoe-Sarakope road collision
7 hours
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Brogya Genfi calls for stronger government-Zoomlion partnership to restore flood-hit communities
8 hours
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Dennis Miracles Aboagye granted GH¢50m bail by EOCO
8 hours
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Current appointees should take a cue from Miracles Aboagye’s case – Amaliba
8 hours
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Miracles Aboagye arrest: Failure to protect public funds can attract criminal liability – Amaliba
8 hours