ORAL: Prosecution closes its case in Skytrain trial

Audio By Carbonatix
The Attorney-General has closed its case in the Skytrain scandal trial involving two accused persons — Mr Solomon Asamoah, former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), and Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, former Board Chairman of the Fund — who are facing charges for allegedly causing financial loss to the state through the disbursement of $2 million for the Skytrain project without board approval.
The prosecution has thus concluded leading evidence in support of the various charges levelled against the accused persons.
The prosecution called three witnesses: Mr Yaw Odame-Darkwa, a former Board Member of GIIF; Mr Kofi Boakye, a lawyer and Acting Board Secretary of GIIF; and Mr Francis Aboagye, a Staff Officer at the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), who led investigations into the matter.
All three witnesses testified, in various ways, that the GIIF Board never approved the Skytrain project for which the accused persons allegedly authorised the disbursement of $2 million.
Lawyers for the accused persons, after the prosecution closed its case, indicated their intention to file a submission of no case application, asking the court to terminate the trial on grounds that the prosecution has failed to establish the offences against their clients through the evidence adduced.
The court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, has given the accused persons three weeks to file their application.
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