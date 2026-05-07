National

Suame MP slams ORAL initiative as ‘illegal’ and driven by haste

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  7 May 2026 5:23am
John Darko
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Member of Parliament for Suame and Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus, John Darko, has launched a sharp critique of the now-defunct Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) initiative, describing it as unconstitutional, politically rushed and lacking legal basis.

According to him, the formation of the committee was flawed from the very beginning because a president-elect does not possess the constitutional authority to establish an investigative body to probe individuals.

He argued that the process exposed what he described as a hurried attempt to pursue a politically motivated agenda without proper legal backing.

Mr Darko further questioned the credibility and effectiveness of the initiative, insisting that despite the publicity surrounding ORAL, it failed to deliver meaningful outcomes.

He maintained that many of the allegations and claims associated with the operation were exaggerated and ultimately produced little substance.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, May 6, the Suame MP said, “My position from day one was that even the establishment of that so-called ORAL was illegal.”

He added that “a president-elect, by no powers in our Constitution or any of our laws, has the power to set up a committee to investigate people.”

Mr Darko also dismissed claims about the recovery of billions of dollars, stating that the initiative generated “just noise” rather than tangible results.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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