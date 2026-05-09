ORAL is dead and burried – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, former Deputy Attorney General

Former Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has taken a critical stance on the government’s anti-corruption agenda, arguing that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative has effectively collapsed.

Speaking on JoyNews Newsfile on Saturday, May 9, he said ORAL was originally a campaign promise by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and contributed significantly to its electoral victory, but has since lost its momentum.

“ORAL is a campaign promise of the NDC and contributed to their election victory, but it is over one year since the Attorney-General entered nolle prosequi into some of the cases we (Akufo-Addo administration) were prosecuting, and that is when ORAL died and got buried,” he stated.

His comments come at a time of renewed anti-corruption actions, including fresh arrests linked to the PDS saga and scrutiny of alleged financial irregularities in ECG-related transactions, alongside the re-arrest of the former NAFCO boss after earlier charges were discontinued.

While the government insists that the latest enforcement actions are based on newly uncovered evidence, critics like Mr Tuah-Yeboah warn that aggressive prosecution without full transparency and consistency in legal process could undermine public trust in the justice system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.