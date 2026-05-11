Hearings in ORAL cases involving Wontumi, Adu Boahene and Skytrain to continue this week

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Edem Srem-Sai

Several high-profile cases linked to the government’s anti-corruption and anti-illegal mining campaign, known as “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL), are expected to continue in court this week, from 11 to 15 May.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai highlighted the government’s broader efforts to uphold civil and political rights while pursuing major anti-corruption prosecutions.

“This NDC government has advanced the civil and political rights of citizens considerably within its 16 months in office,” Dr Srem-Sai wrote.

He stated that the administration had strengthened both citizens’ freedoms and procedural safeguards within the justice system.

According to him, Ghanaians now freely exercise their right to demonstrate and hold protests, including at the Flagstaff House, the seat of the President, which he described as previously being a “no-go zone for public protest”, often resulting in “extreme armed brutality to protesters”.

Dr Srem-Sai also pointed to what he described as improvements in the treatment of accused persons, particularly in cases involving anti-corruption and anti-illegal mining enforcement.

He noted that suspects are now routinely presented before court within the constitutional 48-hour period, while prosecutors increasingly focus on bail conditions rather than opposing bail applications outright.

“Suspects’ access to legal counsel has also seen a major improvement. Our police, law enforcement and investigative agencies now, in appropriate cases, habitually schedule interrogations ahead of time. That way, lawyers do not have to spend long hours at detention centres to have access to suspects,” he added.

Dr Srem-Sai said the government’s approach demonstrates a commitment to balancing accountability with the protection of constitutional rights and democratic governance.

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