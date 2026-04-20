Adu Boahene’s prosecution on course; ORAL is working – Deputy Attorney-General

Justice Srem Sai, Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister for Justice

The Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister for Justice, Justice Srem Sai, has defended the prosecution’s handling of the case against the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) Kwabena Adu Boahene, insisting that the matter is straightforward and supported by evidence.

Adu Boahene is standing trial for allegedly causing a financial loss of GH₵49 million to the state.

Speaking in an interview with Samson Lardy Anyenini on The Law on April 19, to discuss the recent ruling by the High Court that the Office of Special Prosecutor lacked independent prosecutorial powers without the A-G granting same, Mr Srem Sai rejected suggestions that his office had too much on its hands to add on additional load, and laughed off a suggestion that the A-G was even struggling to prosecute the Adu Boahene case.

According to him, the prosecution’s case centres on the movement of public funds from a state account into a private account under the pretext of procuring defence equipment.

“It is a simple case. Public money was moved from a public account into a private account with the explanation that it was for the purchase of defence equipment,” he said.

He added that evidence before the court indicates the funds were instead used to acquire personal assets, including houses and high-end vehicles.

He insisted that the evidence shows the money was used for private benefit, which he described as unlawful, adding that it amounts to a financial loss to the state.

Tracking the progress of the case, Mr Srem Sai also dismissed several arguments advanced by the defence during the trial, suggesting they have been inconsistent and unconvincing.

He noted that the defence initially claimed the funds were part of a loan arrangement to state institutions, but said that argument collapsed under scrutiny.

He further rejected attempts to introduce exchange rate considerations, explaining that the alleged funds were in cedis, making such arguments irrelevant.

More recently, he said the defence has argued that the private account involved was a secret national security account. However, the Deputy Attorney-General said this claim is contradicted by evidence showing how the funds were spent.

He noted that the prosecution has placed before the court evidence of how the money was used, including properties acquired and beneficiaries receiving rental income.

Mr Srem Sai emphasised that the prosecution remains focused on presenting its case in court rather than engaging in public commentary, despite what he described as a sustained media campaign by the accused.

He said the prosecution’s approach is intended to protect the integrity of the judicial process and the rights of the accused.

“I do not believe in stepping out of court to grant interviews after every sitting,” he said, adding that such actions have the potential to prejudice the case and that the accused deserves a fair trial.

The Deputy Attorney-General also pointed to what he described as improved efficiency in the prosecution of cases under the government’s anti-corruption drive, known as Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL).

He cited the progress of another case involving Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, where he said the prosecution closed its case within two months after calling four witnesses.

“For us, ORAL is working. But in prosecuting people, you must respect their rights and allow the process to run its course in court,” he added.

He said Chairman Wontumi is expected to open his defence next week.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.