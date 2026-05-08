ORAL will soon take effect, and NPP will feel the heat – Abass Nurudeen

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Social Investment Fund, Abass Nurudeen, has cautioned members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be measured in their comments, suggesting that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative has failed.
Speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, Mr. Nurudeen said the anti-corruption initiative would soon begin yielding stronger results and warned that individuals implicated in ongoing investigations would “feel the heat.”
“The NPP people saying ORAL has failed should be careful what they are asking for. ORAL will soon take effect. It won’t fail,” he stated.
Mr. Nurudeen specifically criticised former Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, saying he was the least qualified person to comment on matters relating to accountability and corruption investigations.
“The last person that should be talking about these things is Godfred Dame because of things that happened during his time,” he said.
He referenced past allegations of witness tampering involving the former Attorney-General, arguing that such conduct would have attracted severe consequences in other jurisdictions.
“In any serious jurisdiction, his licence would be taken from him,” he alleged.
Mr. Nurudeen also claimed that earlier comments made by Mr. Dame regarding the handling of politically exposed cases under the previous administration raise concerns about alleged interference within the judiciary.
According to him, the ORAL initiative is already making progress, noting that the Attorney-General is currently handling more than 200 cases, with about 15 already before the courts.
“So far the Attorney-General is handling more than 200 cases, 15 are in court, and money recovered is about GH¢600 million. ORAL is working,” he stated.
He stressed that corruption-related prosecutions must follow due legal processes and rejected suggestions that the country was becoming lawless.
“No one should create the impression we are in a banana republic. If you are caught, the process will deal with you legally,” he added.
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